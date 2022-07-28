Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Qiagen also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.48- EPS.

Qiagen Trading Up 2.4 %

QGEN stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 724,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,295. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Qiagen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after purchasing an additional 434,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Qiagen by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 101,576 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 48.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,129,000 after acquiring an additional 394,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

