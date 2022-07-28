Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Trading Up 12.7%

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 55,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 103,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Rallybio Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $320.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). On average, research analysts expect that Rallybio Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

In other Rallybio news, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,927,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.