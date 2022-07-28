Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Trading Up 12.7%

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYBGet Rating)’s stock price was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 55,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 103,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Rallybio Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $320.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). On average, research analysts expect that Rallybio Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rallybio news, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,927,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Rallybio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 134.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rallybio by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

See Also

