Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Randolph Bancorp Stock Performance

RNDB traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 5,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,482. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Randolph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter worth $469,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

