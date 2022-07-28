Raydium Trading Down 1% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003659 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 1% against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $107.29 million and approximately $16.74 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00855032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 122,932,279 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

