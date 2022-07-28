Raymond James Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SQSP. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Squarespace from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Squarespace to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.62.

NYSE:SQSP traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $56.79.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.01 million. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $590,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 551,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock worth $613,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Squarespace by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

