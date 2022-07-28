Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $17.44 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.80.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

