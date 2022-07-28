RED Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (RED)

RED (RED) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $275,261.42 and approximately $33,928.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00263528 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000793 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000895 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002304 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.