Reef (REEF) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Reef (REEF) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Reef has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $81.72 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,777.81 or 0.99973990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00176569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00127428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00029752 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,784,555,339 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

