Reviewing Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP)

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient 0 1 3 0 2.75 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quotient presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 791.09%. Given Quotient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient -317.38% N/A -52.64% Global WholeHealth Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Quotient shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Quotient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient $38.51 million 0.68 -$125.13 million ($1.21) -0.21 Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 25.94 -$9.03 million N/A N/A

Global WholeHealth Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quotient.

Risk and Volatility

Quotient has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global WholeHealth Partners has a beta of 3.47, indicating that its share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company also offers MosaiQ COVID-19 Microarray that is designed as a serological disease screening microarray specific to COVID-19 antibody detection. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. The company offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. It provides tests for various diseases, such as Ebola, zika, dengue, malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, coronaviruses, and other vector-borne diseases. Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

