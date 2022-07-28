REX American Resources Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, August 1st (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, August 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 1st.

NYSE:REX opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.03. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.71.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

REX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

