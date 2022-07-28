RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

RGC Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

RGCO stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $165.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.22.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Insider Transactions at RGC Resources

In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,233.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Johnston bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,696 shares of company stock worth $318,576. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RGC Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

See Also

