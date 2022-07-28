Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Pamela J. Cramer Sells 901 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $10,523.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,976.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of RYTM stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 2,150,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $680.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,710,000.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.