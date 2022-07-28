Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Insider Pamela J. Cramer Sells 901 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $10,523.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,976.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.5 %
Shares of RYTM stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 2,150,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $680.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.47.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RYTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
