Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target Raised to GBX 610

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 ($7.23) to GBX 610 ($7.35) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.72) to GBX 640 ($7.71) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 618 ($7.45) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.92) to GBX 670 ($8.07) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $655.60.

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. 28,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

