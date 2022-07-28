RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RNG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,596. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.58.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital International Investors increased its stake in RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,945 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after acquiring an additional 825,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $83,500,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.