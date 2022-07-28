RPC (NYSE:RES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.34 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPC Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RES traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. RPC has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPC

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,489,423 shares in the company, valued at $66,281,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of RPC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $2,759,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,489,423 shares in the company, valued at $66,281,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $4,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,540,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,855,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock worth $45,895,222. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,572,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,399,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 255,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RPC by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 449,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RPC by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,306,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 744,744 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 365,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RES. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

