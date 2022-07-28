Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $122.24 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 573,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $122,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.
Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.70. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
