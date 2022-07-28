Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $137.96 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,118 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 72,954 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Netflix worth $137,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.94. The company had a trading volume of 120,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,350,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

