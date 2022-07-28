Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.30-$14.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.08 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.65 EPS.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.0 %

Ryder System stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,132. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

R has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

