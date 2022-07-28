Savant Capital LLC Acquires 11,125 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 42,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,275,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,214,000 after acquiring an additional 127,309 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

