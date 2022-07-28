Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after acquiring an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after acquiring an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after buying an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA traded up $23.12 on Thursday, reaching $847.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,369,742. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $714.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $850.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $878.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $930.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $855.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

