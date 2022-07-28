Savant Capital LLC Sells 851 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 14,838 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,436,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,045. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $10.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.29. 215,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,784,645. The company has a market cap of $431.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.33 and a 200 day moving average of $210.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

