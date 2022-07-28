Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after purchasing an additional 302,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $296.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $2,741,277. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

