Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 31,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601,559. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

