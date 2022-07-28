Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 153,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

