Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,236,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,948 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $58,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.