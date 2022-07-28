Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.00

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $95.81, with a volume of 3234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.70.
Several research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.
The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.
In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,732,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.
