Scotiabank Reiterates Assumes Rating for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Scotiabank restated their assumes rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Range Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.12.

Range Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of RRC stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,393. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.03% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,581,960.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

