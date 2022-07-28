ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.1 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $443.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,415. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 399.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.35.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.