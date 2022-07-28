ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 0.7% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $448.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.76. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 407.82, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.