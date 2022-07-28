ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $207,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $346,613.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $570.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.35.

NYSE NOW traded down $13.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $434.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.76. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

