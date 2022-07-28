ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $497.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $520.00 to $497.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.26.

NYSE:NOW traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $440.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $463.15 and a 200-day moving average of $507.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

