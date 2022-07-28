Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Glantus (LON:GLAN)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON GLAN opened at GBX 35.67 ($0.43) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.79. Glantus has a one year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 97 ($1.17). The firm has a market cap of £13.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05.

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

