Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Declines By 75.0%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mastermind Trading Down 10.9 %

Mastermind stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. Mastermind has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, such as creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

