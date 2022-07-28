Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Drops By 90.7%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
WEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.80.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
