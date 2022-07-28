Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Drops By 90.7%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the June 30th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

WEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 115,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $759,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

