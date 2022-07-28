Smith Group Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.0% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $56,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.8 %

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $526.41. 13,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,506. The company has a market cap of $233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.