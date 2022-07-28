Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $31.46 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up approximately 1.7% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $31,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after purchasing an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,432,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $7.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $327.58. 6,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.89 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

