Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 2,378 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.36. 468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average of $117.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

