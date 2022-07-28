Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

C traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.59. 141,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,665,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.71. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

