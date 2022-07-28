Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,142,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,826,000 after purchasing an additional 195,047 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 255,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 16.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.78. 157,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,004,396. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

