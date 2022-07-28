Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) is Touchstone Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises 7.7% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Snap-on worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.60.

Insider Activity

Snap-on Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $219.27 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $235.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.