Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.63. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.