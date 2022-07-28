SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17. 922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.