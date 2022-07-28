SparkPoint Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $275,174.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,878.67 or 1.00002911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00127275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029847 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,723,570,757 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.