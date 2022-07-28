SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $162.66 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.52.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

