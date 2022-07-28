SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,039 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,936,000 after buying an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,691,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 782,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,205,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,566,000 after purchasing an additional 583,466 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,806. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57.

