Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lowered by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.7% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $123.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

