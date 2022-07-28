Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 212,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Starbucks worth $272,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $82.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $123.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

