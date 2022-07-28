State of Michigan Retirement System Has $27.68 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Generac worth $27,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $245.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average of $265.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.67.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

