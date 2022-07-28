State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $158.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.80 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

