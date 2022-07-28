State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $1,765,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 146,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 44,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Price Performance

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $187.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $164.13 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.